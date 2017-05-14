Federation says former Eskom CEO last person who should've been considered for position of Eskom CEO

COSATU rejects and denounces the decision by the Eskom Board to reinstate Brian Molefe as the CEO Eskom

COSATU rejects and denounces the decision by the Eskom Board to reinstate Brian Molefe as the CEO of Eskom. This decision is a sign of how corruption has been normalised in this country and the level of deterioration that has taken place in our government and in our state parastatals. Brian Molefe has yet to clear his name regarding his alleged involvement in corruption, as highlighted by the State Capture report. He is the last person who should have been considered for the position of Eskom CEO, considering his reasons for resignation in the first place.

This has bolstered our previous assertion that the only reason that Brian Molefe was deployed to parliament was so that he could be appointed as the Minister Of Finance. He is now being sent back to Eskom so that his handlers can continue with their project of looting the state resources. The unconvincing explanation by Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown is proof that the centre is no longer holding and that our country is governed by a corrupt oligarchy that is not accountable to anyone. COSATU is calling on the ANC to provide necessary leadership on this matter and stop acting helpless during a time of crisis.

It is saddening to see a once mighty movement like the ANC being reduced to lamenting and commenting about issues of the state from the sidelines, instead of leading from the front and holding its deployed cadres accountable. COSATU will put this issue on the agenda next in its National Office Bearer’s meeting to plot a comprehensive approach and response because, we understand that the slip of reason brings forth monsters.

Statement issued by COSATU, 12 May 2017