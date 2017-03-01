DA MP to request investigation into 'sponsorship' by Eskom and Transnet of Jimmy Manyi's PPF

Brian Molefe funded a “dirty war” on National Treasury

28 February 2017

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, revealed today that the Progressive Professionals Forum, headed up by “Jimmy” Manyi, received a whopping R840 000 in “sponsorships” from two state-owned enterprises in South Africa.

Replying to a parliamentary question, the minister revealed that the Progressive Professionals Forum received a staggering R440 000 in “sponsorships” from Eskom and R400 000 in “sponsorships” from Transnet.

What this reveals is that Brian Molefe, who headed up Eskom at the time the “sponsorships” were made, was effectively funding an organization which was waging a “dirty war” on the Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan, and National Treasury, as they probed suspicious contracts entered into by Eskom.

The fact is that “Jimmy” Manyi and the Progressive Professionals Forum should not have received one cent in “sponsorships” from any state-owned enterprise in South Africa.

I will, therefore, request the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu, to investigate the “sponsorships” by state-owned enterprises, including Eskom and Transnet, to the Progressive Professionals Forum.

Issued by David Maynier, DA Shadow Minister for Finance, 28 February 2017

Text of the reply:

DEPARTMENT: PUBLIC ENTERPRISES

REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

QUESTION FOR WRITTEN REPLY

QUESTION NO.: 199

DATE OF PUBLICATION: 17 FEBRUARY 2017

Mr D J Maynier (DA) to ask the Minister of Public Enterprises:

Whether any State Owned Companies (a) procured any service and/or (b) made any payments to (i) a certain person (name furnished) and/or (ii) a certain organisation (name furnished); if not, in respect of each specified State-owned Company, why not; if so, in respect of each specified State-Owned Company, what (aa) services were procured, (bb) was the total cost, (cc) is the detailed breakdown of such costs, (dd) was the total payments and (ee) the detailed breakdown of such payments? NW210E

REPLY:

SOUTH AFRICAN EXPRESS AIRWAYS SOC LTD

(a) No

(b) (i) No, South African Express Services SOC Ltd has never engaged with Mr. Manyi.

(ii) South African Express Services SOC Ltd has never engaged with the Progressive Professionals Forum.

(aa) Not Applicable

(bb) Not Applicable

(cc) Not Applicable

(dd) Not Applicable

(ee) Not Applicable

ALEXKOR SOC LTD

(a) No

(b) (i) No

(ii) No. Alexkor is currently in a cost-saving drive and cannot commit to foreseeable, new services for the company. No services have been procured by Alexkor.

(aa) No services have been procured by Alexkor.

(bb) Not Applicable

(cc) Not Applicable

(dd) Not Applicable

(ee) Not Applicable

DENEL SOC LTD

(a) No

(b) (i) No

(ii) No

(aa) No services have been procured by Denel.

(bb) Not Applicable

(cc) Not Applicable

(dd) Not Applicable

(ee) Not Applicable

SAFCOL SOC LTD

(a) No

(b) (i) No

(ii) No

(aa) No services have been procured by SAFCOL.

(bb) Not Applicable

(cc) Not Applicable

(dd) Not Applicable

(ee) Not Applicable

ESKOM SOC LTD

Background

Eskom has not procured any services from Mr Mzwanele Manyi or the Progressive Professionals Forum. Eskom has paid R440 000 to the Progressive Professionals Forum consequent to a sponsorship decision, strictly considered against our sponsorship policy to ensure alignment with the objectives of the business.

(a) (i) No, Eskom has not procured any services from Mr Mzwanele Manyi.

(ii) Eskom has not procured any services from the Progressive Professionals Forum.

The business has not raised a need that would require Commercial to procure services from this supplier. However, had there been a business requirement for services offered by this supplier; an open tender process would have been followed to satisfy such a need.

(b) (i) No, Eskom has not made any payments to Mr Mzwanele Manyi.

(iii) Yes, Eskom has paid R440 000 to the Progressive Professionals Forum consequent to a sponsorship decision, strictly considered against our sponsorship policy to ensure alignment with the objectives of the business.

(aa) Not applicable

(bb) Not applicable

(cc) Not applicable

(dd) Total payment is R440 000.

(ee)

Description Amount Two corporate tables at PPF Summit and Gala Dinner, Nov 2015 R40 000 Platinum sponsorship for PPF Summit and Gala Dinner, Nov 2016 R400 000

TRANSNET SOC LTD

(a) No, Transnet has not procured any services.

(b) (i) Transnet has not made any payments to Mr Mzwandile Manyi.

(ii) Transnet has sponsored the Progressive Professional Forum.

(aa) Sponsored the Progressive Professional Forum conference entitled “Does Corruption undermine services delivery” as a platinum sponsor.

(bb) Total cost is R400 000.

(cc) Breakdown sponsorship:

- Branding at the Summit and Gala

- 2 seats at the main table with the keynote speaker

- Opprtunity for a Senior Transnet Executive to deliver and address at the Gala dinner

- 4 tables at the Gala dinner

- 6m x 6m exhibition stand

- Ticktes for 8 delegates to attend the Summit

- Logo inclusion on all event collateral

- Logo placement on the PPF website for the event

(dd) A single payment was made to the Progressive Professional Forum for the event.

(ee) R400 000. And no further payment has been made.

Mogokare Richard Seleke - Director-General

Lynne Brown, MP - Minister of Public Enterprises

Issued by Parliament, 28 February 2017