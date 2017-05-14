Fighters says reappointment of Eskom CEO an illegal, corrupt move

Friday, May 12, 2017

The EFF condemns the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO as an illegal, corrupt move that is solely based on advancing the personal interests of Molefe as a Gupta stooge.

Molefe hoped that he would be appointed into the cabinet in the recent cabinet reshuffle by Zuma. He then resigned publicly from Eskom on the basis that there were strong allegations made against him by the Public Protector report on State of Capture. Molefe was made a member of Parliament and has been earning a salary as an MP since then.

It therefore cannot be that he can simply return to his former job without any process. Only in a banana republic can a person resign from a State Owned Enterprice as CEO based on strong allegations against them, then become a public representative, and when they are not appointed to cabinet, then returns to his CEO job.

Resignation means the position should be subjected to a normal process of advertisements, shortlisting and interviews. Molefe is a spoiled-brat of the Guptas; he clearly is not earning a good salary as an MP and he went to cry to his handlers, who then issued an instruction for his reappointment into Eskom.

The EFF is consulting with legal counsel and will approach the courts to stop this madness. The ANC always said people are trying to co-govern with them through the courts. This is caused by such mad decisions which render us as a country into a mockery and a banana republic. The EFF will not allow that and will fight to the end to return the rule of law in our country against all manner of kleptocracy in our government.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 12 May 2017