Brian Molefe shouldn't be dumped on parliament - Natasha Mazzone

DA MP says disgraced ex-Eskom CEO not fit to become an MP

Parliament shouldn’t be dumping ground for Zuma's yes men

29 January 2017

Media reports today indicate that there is a good chance ex-Transnet CEO and disgraced ex-Eskom CEO, Mr Brian Molefe, is set to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) after the 9 February 2017 opening of Parliament.

Following the ANC modus operandi of shuffling loyal cadres around leadership positions in South Africa's State Owned Entities, allowing them to earn extravagant "thank you for your obedience" bonuses, this is a step too far.

Molefe, who was found to be at the very nerve centre of State Capture in the Public Protectors "State of Capture" report is simply not fit to hold office in parliament. As an incoming MP, Molefe would have to swear loyalty to the Constitution and put the people of South Africa first, not Zuma or his administration.

The DA has laid criminal charges against Brian Molefe for the roles he is alleged to have played in State Capture. Further reports emerged last week involving locomotives that were purchased by Transnet which are allegedly highly problematic. This will just add to the number of scandals Molefe has under his belt while holding the most senior positions in SOE's.

Molefe was found to have had 58 telephone interactions with Ajay Gupta between August 2015 and March 2016. His GPS records also indicate that he was in the Saxonworld area, home to the Gupta family estate, on many occasions. This spurred the now infamous "Saxonworld Shabeen" story that when called out on, caused Molefe to breakdown in tears at a press conference.

The South African public must be able to have full faith in those who run and manage its SOE's, but most importantly, in the MP's who represent them in Parliament. Parliament cannot be a dumping ground nor a thank-you playground for the failed and caught out, but loyal Zuma yes men!

Statement issued by MP - DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, 29 January 2017