DA NWest leader says the Premier is willing to do anything to please the president

Brian Molefe MP: Supra’s next kowtow to Zuma

20 February 2017

That Supra Mahumapelo would send Brian Molefe to Parliament, as an ANC MP to represent the North West, shows that he will do anything to please Jacob Zuma.

Brian Molefe is so compromised an individual that he was forced to resign from Eskom, after damning findings against him in the State of Capture report. There is no doubt that Brian Molefe deserves absolutely no role in public life going forward, not least being a Member of our highest law making institution, Parliament.

But again, Supra Mahumapelo has lain down at the feet of Jacob Zuma, and compromised our province, to send a Zuma and Gupta pal, Brian Molefe, to Parliament.

Brian Molefe will not serve the people of the North West in Parliament, he will serve Zuma and the Guptas.

Let us never forget that Brian Molefe went onto national television in an attempt to deceive the nation, claiming that he visited a non-existent shebeen in Saxonwold, when in fact he was so cosy with the Saxonwold Guptas that he was almost part of the family.

Our province deserves MPs who go to Parliament to serve us, not MPs who have just recently attempted to lie to us on national television.

Just like Supra’s Zuma Statue, which will be a monument to corruption and unemployment, sending Brian Molefe to Parliament is another act of putting Zuma first, and putting the people last. This is the ANC way and the only approach that Supra Mahumapelo knows.

The people of the North West do not need a multi-million rand statue to Jacob Zuma, and we do not need so compromised an MP as Brian Molefe.

Issued by Joe McGluwa, DA North West Leader, 20 February 2017