Thapelo Rapoo says the soon-to-be ANC MP is an unapologetic implementer of radical socio-economic transformation

PPF-NW STATEMENT ON NOMINATION OF MR BRIAN MOLEFE TO BE SWORN AS MEMBER OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

18 February 2017

The Progressive Professionals Forum North West (PPF-NW) welcomes and congratulates the nomination of Mr Brian Molefe to be on the list of the Members of Parliament from Bokone Bophirima.

The former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Eskom, Mr Molefe is an epitome of black professionalism and excellence. He performed very well in his previous positions i.e. PIC, Transnet, Acsa, and National Treasury to mention few. He received various awards which includes the Financial Services Achiever of the Year by the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip) - 2003, Anglo American Award for BEE leader of the year - 2005, the Absip Newsmaker of the year – 2006, Africa Investor Investment Awards, Institutional Investor of the year – 2008.

An unapologetic implementer of radical socio-economic transformation, it was during his tenure as GCEO of Eskom that the company dismantled the white monopolisation of supplying coal to Eskom and saved the company billions of rands from unscrupulous white monopoly owned companies. A Master of Business Leadership and a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree graduate as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Economics and particularly his rare experience as a senior manager in National Treasury will add value as a Public representative in advancing radical socio-economic transformation agenda as articulated by the State President during his State of the Nation Address on the 9th February 2017.

PPF-NW wish Mr Molefe all of the best in his new role of serving South Africans as a law maker in the National Assembly and he must ignore the malicious and racist insults by DA and their ilk who have no capability to accept that an African can be learned, brilliant and not corrupt.

Statement issued by Thapelo Rapoo, Acting Provincial Secretary of PPF-NW, 18 February 2017