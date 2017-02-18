DA MP says former Eskom CEO may have eyes on the finance portfolio, cabinet reshuffle could be imminent

Brian ‘Saxonwold Shebeen’ Molefe unfit for Parliament

Brian Molefe should never be a Member of Parliament. He is an ethically compromised Zupta buddy with corruption clouds hanging over his head.

This nomination only confirms, for the umpteenth time, that the ANC does not care about fighting corruption. In fact, it seems you are more likely to rise in the ANC ranks if you are accused of corruption.

The simple fact is that Molefe is not fit to hold office in Parliament.

The DA has already laid criminal charges against Brian Molefe, who was found to be at the centre of State Capture in the Public Protectors "State of Capture" report. The report details the close relationship between Molefe, the Guptas and the Zuma family, and how they allegedly colluded at the expense of the people of South Africa.

This adds credence to the idea that Molefe has his eyes on the finance portfolio, and that a Cabinet reshuffle is imminent, just days before Pravin Gordhan is due to present the Budget.

As an incoming MP, Molefe must swear loyalty to the Constitution and commit to put the people of South Africa first, not Zuma, the Guptas, or his own pockets.

If Molefe had any inclination to put the people of South Africa above his own self-interest, he would have declined.

If the ANC were serious about fighting corruption they would never have nominated Molefe.

But neither Molefe nor the ANC care about serving the people of South Africa. They only care about helping themselves to public money that should be used to create jobs for the 9 million people without work and the lost generation who have given up hope of ever being employed.

The fact of the matter is that the ANC will not change, they will not stand against corruption, as this deployment confirms.

Statement issued by John Steenhuisen MP, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance, 17 February 2017