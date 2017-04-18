Natasha Mazzone says it is outrageous that ANC MP received such an outrageous bonus for 18mths of work as Eskom CEO

DA to refer Molefe’s R30 million ‘golden handshake’ bonus to PP

The DA will be writing to the Public Protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to request that she probes the R30 million pension pay-out Brian Molefe received from Eskom last month, as this clearly points to yet another case of gross abuse of public funds.

It is outrageous that after only 18 months as CEO at the power utility, Molefe would be awarded such an exuberant bonus. Especially after he resigned out of his own accord, following his naming in the damning State of Capture Report by the former Public Protector, Adv Thuli Madonsela.

The Public Protector must therefore investigate this highly irregular pay-out, in order to establish on what basis Molefe deserves to receive this amount of money.

It is unacceptable that taxpayer money is repeatedly used to benefit underperforming executives who do not deserve it, while vital infrastructure projects are left to gather dust.

This is clearly not just a pension pay-out as Molefe claims. It is a golden handshake and the DA strongly urges Molefe to immediately pay back the R30 million bonus.

The DA will not stand for the irregular use of taxpayer money – there are vital projects which need this money and which would benefit all South Africans.

Statement issued by Natasha Mazzone MP, DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, 17 April 2017