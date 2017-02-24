DA says it will not be long before disgraced former Eskom CEO is appointed to finance committee

Brian Molefe’s swearing in is bad for South Africa

23 February 2017

The fact that disgraced former Eskom group chief executive, Brian Molefe, was sworn in as a Member of Parliament today is a major escalation in the civil war within the ruling party and the battle for control of National Treasury, being driven by President Jacob Zuma.

We cannot be sure but it will presumably not be long before Brain Molefe is appointed to the finance committee to serve time before being appointed as the deputy-minister of finance with a view to controlling the R1.8 trillion managed by the Public Investment Corporation.

The fact is that appointing Brian Molefe to any position in the 'finance family' presents a clear-and-present danger to the institutional independence of National Treasury and will be bad for South Africa.

The Guptas will be delighted because, if the State of Capture report is anything to go by, and Brian Molefe is eventually appointed to a position in the 'finance family', they will finally have National Treasury, the Public Investment Corporation and South African Airways on 'speed dial'.

Issued by David Maynier, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, 23 February 2017