Party says they won't take support for granted and call on elected to work hard to resolve people's problems

ANC thankful of continued support in the by-elections

2 February 2017

The African National Congress welcomes the results of the by-elections held in four (4) wards contested in three (3) provinces yesterday, 01 February 2017. With the continued overwhelming support of the people, the ANC retained three (3) of the wards contested and won a Ward from the Democratic Alliance in George, Western Cape, the province that the DA considers as its stronghold.

The ANC retained the highly contested Ward 12, Metsimaholo Municipality, in the Free State Province. The people of Metsimaholo have rejected the inexperienced Economic Freedom Fighters who had high hopes of winning the Ward. Moreover, the people of George rejected the Democratic Alliance, by ensuring that the ANC wins Ward 11, in George. The overwhelming support of the people, ensured that the ANC retains both Ward 03, Umzimvubu Municipality, Eastern Cape, and Ward 25 in George, Western Cape.

These results confirm the people's confidence in the governing party and their movement, the ANC. They are further testament that no other political party has the proven track record, experience and vision to unite the people of South Africa and move our country forward. We appreciate our people's support and thank them for their continuing trust in the ANC.

We do not take this support for granted and call on the elected public representatives to work hard to resolve our people’s problems. Ours, like President OR Tambo, is to continue serving our people with humility. We dare not fail. As the 2017 January 8th Statement has directed, we must unite the people of South Africa, unite our movement and ensure that we work together for a better life for all.

The ANC congratulates the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for delivering these free, fair and credible by-elections. We equally express our gratitude to our committed and selfless volunteers who continued to work tirelessly and ensured this victory for the ANC and the people.

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, ANC, 2 February 2017