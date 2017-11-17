Vote share down from 75,6% to 65,9% in Ekurhuleni ward, from 82,3% to 70% in Cape Town ward

Results of the Municipal By-Elections held on 15 November 2017

During the by-elections contested yesterday in Gauteng and the Western Cape, the African National Congress (ANC) retained the seats it won during the 2016 Municipal Elections.

The new councillors are:

- Sibongile Elizabeth Mathonsi in Ward 59 in Ekurhuleni – EKU – in Gauteng. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, however with a reduced margin of 65.86% of the votes cast compared to 75.57% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 32.71%.

- Thando Innocent Pimpi in Ward 93 in the City of Cape Town – CPT – in the Western Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, however with a reduced margin of 69.98% of the votes cast compared to 82.27% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 34.73%.

For more detailed election results please visit the Electoral Commission’s website at www.elections.org.za.

Statement issued by IEC< 16 November 2017