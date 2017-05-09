Party asks community not to take the law into their own hands but wait for courts to dispense justice

DA calls for calm and unity in Coligny after bail decision

8 May 2017

The DA has confirmed that violence has once again erupted in Coligny following the news that the court granted bail to the two men arrested for the alleged killing of Matlhomola Moshoeu (16) in Coligny. A residential house has been set alight, and there is mass protest action on the streets of Coligny.

The DA urges the community of Coligny to remain calm and to refrain from violence. We understand that the death of Moshoeu has deeply hurt the community, but violence will never be the solution to solve our problems. We feel the pain of losing a child.

We ask the community not to take the law into their own hands and to allow the courts to dispense justice.

If the two men are found guilty of the killing of Moshoeu, they must face the full might of the law. The alleged circumstances around the death of this young child are horrifying.

But we cannot allow our society to divide along racial lines, in expressing anger for this crime. We must come together to solve our problems. We reject the hateful comments of Premier Supra Mahumapelo yesterday who tried to divide the people of the North West on racial lines. Mahumapelo must refrain from this type of politicking.

The DA will continue to closely monitor the situation in Coligny. We expect that the SAPS will properly prevent violence in the area, and will use commensurate measures to avoid damage and destruction.

As South Africans, we must condemn all actions and attitudes that divide us as a nation.

Issued by by Jacqueline Theologo, DA Constituency Head, Ditsobotla, 8 May 2017