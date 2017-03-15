Fighters say hosting of events has no meaningful impact on lives of ordinary people

The EFF welcomes cancellation of Durban as hosts of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

14 March 2017

The Economic Freedom Fighters welcomes the cancellation of Durban as hosts of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. We support this cancellation for the following reasons;

1) Commonwealth is an association of colonies of Britain and South Africa should break free from its colonial linkages and past.

The Commonwealth is an association of all political territories under the colonial conquest and control of Britain, and it should be anything that a post 1994 South Africa celebrates. South Africa does not owe its allegiance to the colonial Britain and should therefore cut all ties to colonial masters.

The EFF does not recognise Commonwealth as a legitimate body and will advocate for South Africa’s complete withdrawal from all Commonwealth platforms.

2) Hosting of events has no meaningful socio-economic impact on the lives of ordinary people, like it was the case with the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

The 2010 Soccer World Cup has illustrated that South Africa’s hosting of international events does not benefit ordinary South Africans, but benefits huge multinational corporations, colluding construction companies, and the elite.

3) The present ruling party will not be in power in 2022 so they must avoid taking decisions that they will not implement and might be cancelled by those who will be in power in 2022.

Issued by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi, National Spokesperson, 14 March 2017