AfriForum investigates the cause of Knysna fires

14 June 2017

Dr David Klatzow, well-known forensic scientist, today started investigating the possible cause of the fires in Knysna and surrounding areas on behalf of the civil rights organisation AfriForum.

The first phase of the investigation entails gathering all relevant information surrounding the fires. Dr Klatzow will also meet with various role-players during his investigation to obtain their inputs.

Dr Klatzow flew over the disaster area earlier today to not only try and determine the extent of the fires, but to also establish whether a fire could spread to another area by means of the wind that was blowing at that stage with due allowance for the direction and strength of the wind.

The public is invited to send any information with regard to the possible cause of the fires to reint@afriforum.co.za.

