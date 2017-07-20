League says chamber is against black women in particular benefiting from mineral resources

ANCWL statement on interdict of the Revised Mining Charter by The Chamber of Mines

18 July 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) is not surprised by the decision of Chamber of Mines to apply for an urgent interdict against the implementation of the revised mining charter. The Chamber of Mines is established to defend the interests of the White monopoly capital at all costs and to perpetuate black slavery.

This institution that advances white supremacy is against black women in particular benefiting from the mineral resources of this country. For the Chamber of Mines, black women are not worthy of occupying any strategic position in Mines and belong in the kitchen.

The Chamber ran to the Court to interdict the revised mining charter which includes amongst others:

- Executive Management (Board): minimum of 15% of representation be black females in line with employment active population.

- Executive Director level: minimum 25% representation be black females in line with employment active population.

-Senior Management: minimum of 25% of representation be black females in line with employment active population.

- Middle Management: minimum of 38% of representation be black females in line with employment active population.

- Junior Management: minimum of 44% of representation be black females in line with employment active population.

The ANCWL calls all its supporters and members in mining communities to mobilise and launch demonstrations in all the Mines as a sign of support to the revised mining charter brought forth by the Department of Minerals. The Department had an extensive consultations with various stakeholders and the country cannot be held at ransom by the Chamber of Mines.

No institution aiming to maintain the apartheid economy ownership patterns must be given space to operate in South Africa.

The ANCWL under the leadership of Cde President Bathabile Dlamini and her collective is resolute that radical economic transformation for the benefit of women, black in particular is non negotiable.

Issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 18 July 2017