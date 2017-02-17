Party says abandoned project in Tokologo Municipality was one of ANC govt's gimmicks to get votes

Child dies in Tokologo Municipality exposed toilet trench

16 February 2017

The Democratic Alliance sends condolences to the family of a six-year-old boy who drowned in a six-meter deep hole left dangerously open on the site of a Tokologo Municipality abandoned toilet building project.

This abandoned project was one of the ANC government’s gimmicks in the run-up to Election 2016 to falsely create the impression of service delivery. The project has been abandoned since the Election due to an inability of the ANC government to pay the constructor.

The boy was playing with his friends in the playground which is approximately 500m from the hole and slipped and fell into the toilet trench.

This tragedy should have been prevented if the ANC government cared enough to keep our communities safe, but instead, the uncaring ANC left open a dangerous hole that has now killed a child.

The DA will demand a full investigation, and we expect that a culpable homicide investigation will commence.⁠

Issued by Merafe Sekwaemang, DA Councillor Tokologo Municipality, 16 February 2017