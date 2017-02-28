Organisations say it appears as if sports federations are withholding information pertaining to transformation targets

Solidarity and AfriForum seek clarification about quotas in sport

Trade union Solidarity and civil rights movement AfriForum will on Wednesday 1 March argue in the High Court that, in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), the Sports Ministry must disclose information about transformation targets.

According to Anton van der Bijl, head of Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices, the implementation of sport quotas in South Africa is in contravention of several international agreements South Africa has signed and ratified. Moreover, it would increasingly appear as if the various sports federations are withholding information pertaining to transformation targets. “It is for this reason that we are bringing the application in terms of PAIA, thereby forcing the ministry and sports federations to disclose information about quota targets that are based on race,” Van der Bijl said.

According to Henk Maree, AfriForum’s national spokesperson, merit should be the only criterion when sports teams are selected. “We are going to use this action to lobby international support and to create awareness about the absurd implementation of quotas in sport in South Africa,” Maree confirmed.

Issued by Anton van der Bijl, Head: Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices, 27 February 2017