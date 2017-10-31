Organisation concerned about potential interference in the conduct of the investigations by senior Hawks officials

Corruption Watch seeks clarity on senior SARS employees’ reinstatement

30 October 2017

Corruption Watch has recently been informed that the two South African Revenue Service (SARS) employees implicated by the Financial Intelligence Centre in money laundering and other criminal offences have returned to work. Jonas Makwakwa and Kelly-Ann Elskie were suspended late last year.

The organisation has written to SARS commissioner Tom Moyane to establish whether or not Makwakwa and Elskie have in fact returned to work and if so, the reasons for his decision to uplift their suspension. The SARS commissioner had previously indicated that law firm Hogan Lovells were investigating the allegations against the two employees and that they would be subjected to disciplinary proceedings. However, we have not been informed of the outcome of these processes.

Corruption Watch also remains concerned about the failure of the Hawks to keep us informed of any investigations into Makwakwa, Elskie and Moyane following the criminal complaints we lodged last year. We are particularly concerned about potential interference in the conduct of the investigations by senior Hawks officials.

We have written to the Hawks to enquire about the status of the investigations and are also writing to the NPA about whether or not they have taken a decision to prosecute in these matters.

Issued by Phemelo Khaas on behalf of Corruption Watch, 30 October 2017