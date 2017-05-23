Parties affirm commitment to continuance of coalition

Coalition and governance in NMB stable

Parties to the Nelson Mandela Bay governing coalition met this evening.

All parties affirmed a commitment to the continuance of the coalition, and the coalition remains intact.

The parties recommitted to govern in the best interests of the people of Nelson Mandela Bay, putting the people first and ensuring government is stable. A key priority for all four parties is to pass the upcoming 2017/18 Municipal Budget, and Integrated Development Plan, which we intend to do with unity.

A small committee of members from each party to the coalition has been formed to keep open communications and to discuss matters within the coalition, so that our relations grow stronger. This committee will begin by considering the issues raised in NMB recently between the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

To this end, the ultimatum put to the United Democratic Movement to remove the Deputy Mayor has been withdrawn between the parties, and instead the small committee will resolve the matter.

All parties affirmed the strength of our relations, and the importance of building the best relations between ourselves for the benefit of South Africa.

The coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay is set to go from strength to strength.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the DA

Bantu Holomisa MP

Leader of the UDM

Statement issued by NMB Coalition Parties, 22 May 2017