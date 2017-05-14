Joe McGluwa says these relate to Premier's inflammatory remarks at funeral of Matlhomola Jonas Moshoeu

SAPS blocks charges against Supra

The SAPS in the North West has today blocked the laying of charges against Premier Supra Mahumapelo for incitement of violence, at the Coligny police station.

The Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Patrick Asaneng, was personally present to decline to accept the DA's charges against the Premier.

These charges follow the Premier’s racial remarks made at the funeral service of Matlhomola Jonas Moshoeu (16) who was tragically killed in Coligny, where the Premier abused the occasion to politic.

He referred to white people as “visitors who came empty handed to South Africa…none of them came with sunflowers or cows here…” Without a trial Supra referred to the accused people, in the killing of Moshoeu, as racists and said the boy died at the hands of white people.

Instead of calling for calm and solutions to unite the community he abused the opportunity to lash, and divide races, at a time of immense volatility.

The DA believes that the situation in Coligny requires our diverse community to come together, and not to be polarised by those who seek to divide us.

Not only did the ANC fail to manage this tense and dangerous situation, but they also fuelled the community’s rage.

Their irresponsible, bias, criminal and unconstitutional remarks from public podiums are uncalled for and they should be held responsible for their actions.

The public has the right to lay charges and it is the responsibility of the police to investigate. In this case, the acting commissioner was waiting for the DA in the Coligny charge office and said that the police will not take the statement. It is nothing short of unconstitutional for the SAPS to reject a criminal complaint, on flimsy grounds that our statement wasn't in the form of a sworn affidavit, and refusing to take a statement from us.

We can only assume that the Acting Provincial Commissioner was acting on political instructions.

We will report this incident to the acting national police commissioner, General Pahlane.

A police officer should serve every member of the community without fear or favour, and not act to protect ANC cadres. Our communities deserve better and politics must be separated from the police service.

Statement issued by Joe McGluwa MPL, DA North West Leader, 12 May 2017