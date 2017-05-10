DA leader says mobilization and counter mobilization of private citizens must stop

Coligny: Vigilantism is not justice

9 May 2017

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is deeply concerned by reports of groups of citizens arming themselves in Coligny. Vigilantism, no matter how angry and emotional people may be, is never an appropriate response in our Constitutional Democracy. We are a nation of laws, and the law will deliver justice to those who have been aggrieved.

As the DA, we call upon the community of Coligny to allow the criminal and legal systems to take their course in order to ensure justice for the late 16 year old Faki Mosweu. The loss of a young life under unexplained circumstances is never easy and will always elicit strong emotions. That said, the destruction of property, racism and physical attacks are not justice.

I have this morning spoken with Acting National Police Commissioner, General Khomotso Phahlane, and have asked him to ensure that the Police Officers deployed to the area conduct their duties within the parameters of the law to ensure the safety of life and property. Furthermore, those found to be acting unlawfully must be apprehended. General Phahlane has stressed that there is a separate criminal element that has taken advantage of the situation in Coligny.

This mobilization and counter mobilization of private citizens must stop. It is irresponsible and dangerous for residents of Coligny to attempt to arm themselves and encourage others to join them with their weapons. With just one spark, this course of action could lead to a major violent incident, which no democratic citizen wants to see.

The DA strongly condemns those on social media and in the community who use racism to register their anger. We cannot allow our humanity to be stripped in the pursuit of real justice.

At a time like this when leadership is desperately required, President Zuma’s silence is deafening. It is shameful that President Zuma has thus far failed to speak out or take any action in response to this unfolding crisis.

It is also reckless of some political leaders and community leaders to fuel tensions by supporting violent mobilization as an act of justice. The DA condemns such irresponsible and divisive behaviour by political leaders in the strongest possible terms.

As political leaders in a constitutional democracy, it is incumbent on us to call for calm and to ask all members of the Coligny community to come together and reject any idea of violent reprisal. This is not how we settle disputes and seek real justice.

Issued by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 9 May 2017