Party says Mondli Gungubele has become the latest MP to join defiance campaign in questioning and defying decisions of the party as a political centre and authority

Worst form of ill-discipline by ANC MP Mondli Gungubele

31 July 2017

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip has noted with regret the complete collapse of discipline among certain ANC members of Parliament. Comrade Mondli Gungubele has become the latest ANC MP to join a defiance campaign to publicly pronounce that he will not vote according to the ANC party line in the upcoming motion of no confidence in President Zuma by the opposition in Parliament.

Notwithstanding the decision of the ANC, and the decision of his own party caucus to not vote in support of this motion, comrade Gungubele has gone on record on various media platforms this past weekend stating that he will be voting with the opposition to remove the President and the ANC government from office. These utterances are utterly out of order and represent the most extreme form of ill-discipline.

The organisation, through its Secretary General comrade Gwede Mantashe has spoken to comrade Gungubele on numerous occasions regarding his public pronouncements. We have also had discussions with the ANC leadership collective of the Gauteng province, which comrade Gungubele forms a part off and raised our concerns with his continued utterances.

Comrade Gungubele has expressly defined his political programme to be that of self-promotion masquerading as political correctness at the expense of the ANC.

What is particularly unfortunate is that comrade Gungubele who is a long serving leader of the ANC and has been a member of parliament before, has decided to act in such a crude defiant manner not in keeping with democratic centralism and collective leadership as a defining feature of the ANC.

We have a full appreciation of the political challenges facing the ANC. The organisation at all levels is engaged in a political programme of self-reflection and correction. The ANC has always stated that structures of the ANC must engage on the political challenges the organisation is faced with. The recent National Policy Conference is one such example where the organisation had frank discussion about the challenges it is faced with.

The ANC Parliamentary Caucus is accountable to the ANC National Executive Committee. No ANC member of parliament is a free agent. They are deployees of the ANC in Parliament and take their directive from the party, as is the case in all political parties in South Africa.

We are calling on the organisation through its constitutional structures to act against the ill-disciplined behaviour of comrade Gungubele. His ill-discipline is no longer an ANC Caucus matter as it is questioning and defying decisions of the ANC as a political centre and authority.

Issued by Nonceba Mhlauli, Media Liaison Officer, the Office of the ANC Chief Whip, 31 July 2017