Power utility encouraged by response received

Eskom continues with its revenue collection efforts against non-paying municipalities

18 January 2017

Eskom’s debt collection efforts continue today with the interruptions of bulk electricity supply to the North West municipalities of Naledi, Lekwa-Teemane and Kgetlengrivier, affecting the towns of Vryburg, Stella, Bloemhof, Christiana, Koster and Swartruggens.

In addition, the Northern Cape municipalities of Ubuntu and Renosterberg will also have their supply interrupted, with the affected towns being Victoria-West, Richmond, Van der Kloof, Petrusville and Philipstown.

As previously communicated, the power supply to the affected municipalities will be interrupted from 06h00 – 08h00 and 17h00 – 19h30 (Monday to Friday) and 08h30 – 11h00 and 15h00 – 17h30 (Saturday and Sunday).

Since the commencement of supply interruptions early this week, a number of municipalities have come forward with their payments and signed payment plans. As a result, these municipalities have had their supply interruptions suspended. There will thus be no supply interruptions in the Madibeng and Maquassi Hills municipalities in the North West Province.

“We are immensely encouraged by the kind of response we are witnessing presently and would like to thank all the municipalities that have made an effort to pay their accounts, and committed to their payment agreements,” said Eskom Interim Group Chief Executive Matshela Koko.

The interruption of supply as a result of non-payment remains an agonising decision for Eskom and is a means of last resort. We take solace in the fact that we spared no effort to collect outstanding debts amicably.

In spite of the fact that both the provisions of the Electricity Regulation Act 4 of 2006 and supply agreements (with the municipalities) empower Eskom to disconnect electricity completely, Eskom has opted for a softer approach of interrupting electricity during certain hours in the day.

We will be monitoring the strict adherence to the payment plans and the payment of current accounts of these municipalities and any defaults will result in the interruption of supply without further notice.

Municipal customers are encouraged to engage with their supply authorities to get updated information on their municipalities’ arrears situation.

Issued by Eskom Media Desk, 18 January 2017