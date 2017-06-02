Women's League says investigation will answer who is monopolising the SoE's and who are the beneficiaries thereof

ANCWL statement on Commission of Inquiry on State Capture

31 May 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has been consistent in calling for full scale investigation on the allegations of Capture in State owned entities (SoE's) and Sector Education and Training Authorities ( SETA's). The ANCWL welcomes the final decision by the ANC that a full scale Commission of Inquiry must be instituted.

The ANCWL also supports members of Parliament who lodged a memorandum with the Office of the Public Protector demanding the widening of scope on the 'State of Capture' investigations. Any narrow politically motivated investigation will not unearth the full scale of capture of the State owned entities in particular by the white monopoly capital. In protecting long term contracts, the stooges of this cabal - white monopoly capital are out in full force to divert the attention away from the fact that most of their companies have over 40year lucrative contracts with various SoE's and SETA's whilst calling for implementation of a narrow state of capture report. Their lucrative long term contracts have locked out new entrants and protects the current economic status where only a few are benefiting economically.

It is prudent that the white monopoly capital entrenched in SoE's must be exposed and dismantled. Amongst others on radical economic transformation the African National Congress talks of the fundamental change in the structure, systems, institutions and patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy in favour of all South Africans, especially the black women and the youth . Exclusion of youth and women from participating in the economy must come to an end in our lifetime. Any economy where the majorities are excluded is not sustainable.

Exposing and dismantling white monopoly capital in SoE's is a step in the right direction towards radical economic transformation. The ANCWL believes that a full scale investigation on the State Capture will give answers to many unanswered questions on who is monopolising the SoE's and who are the beneficiaries thereof.

The ANCWL calls for such an investigation to resume speedily for the matter to be laid to rest.

Issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General, ANCWL, 31 Mei 2017