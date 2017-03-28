Group of journalists say they had however reached consensus to withdraw application

SABC 8 Press Release

27 March 2017

The SABC 8 note with respect the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss our case for direct access. In doing so the Court did not pronounce on the merits of our application, but instead held that it lacked jurisdiction to deal with it.

Even before receiving the Constitutional Court's order, we had already reached a consensus decision to withdraw the application following, amongst other developments, the adoption of the ad hoc committee's recommendations by parliament and our attorney had written to the respondents attorneys to notify them of our intention to withdraw.

We believe that the Constitutional Court case, and overwhelming public support we received, were the essential reasons for the appointment of the ad hoc committee.

The SABC 8 wishes to thank civil society, and the ordinary public who have stood ready by our side from day one to take the battle for an independent newsroom as far as it has to go - and rest assured the battle has not been abandoned.

For now we look forward to giving Parliament, the Executive, the interim board and relevant organs of state an opportunity to implement the Ad Hoc committee's recommendations

We will not rest until our newsroom is once again truly transparent, free and independent.

With the conclusion of the first phase of battle we have to thank our attorney, Aslam Moosajee of Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa Incorporated, our advocates Steven Budlender, Vincent Bruinders and their teams for their tireless efforts and solid counsel despite this being a case they took on pro bono, and for having the interests of our country at heart.

Thandeka Gqubule, Krivani Pillay, Foeta Krige, Suna Venter, Busisiwe Ntuli, Lukhanyo Calata, Vuyo Mvoko, Jacques Steenkamp

Issued by Thandeka Gqubule on behalf of SABC 8, 27 March 2017