Organisation to consider private prosecution if NPA decides not to take against against businessman and ANC councillor

AfriForum uncovers corruption of more than R60 million in Alberton

20 July 2017

The civil right watchdog AfriForum uncovered corruption in which the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and the ANC councillor Neil Diamond are involved. This follows an exchange transaction between Diamond and the municipality where the value of the two pieces of land differed more than R60 million.

The transaction does not only amount to a waste of tax-payer’s money, but was also to Diamond’s personal benefit because he holds 20% of the relevant company’s shares. The second accused, the Alberton businessman and developer Rean Booysen, neither distanced himself from the decision-making process of the transaction nor declared that he would have benefitted from the transaction.

The actions of both come down to criminal offenses that include fraud, perjury, forgery of issuances as well as the violation of some articles of town-planning ordinances.

AfriForum’s Alberton branch in cooperation with Forensics for Justice will ensure that Government properly investigates the criminal charges against Diamond and Booysen.

“If the National Prosecuting Authority decides not to prosecute, AfriForum will consider private prosecution,” says Marie Naude, AfriForum’s Provincial Coordinator for Gauteng South.

The local AfriForum branch has already directed a letter to the SAPS to state that AfriForum and Forensics for Justice would act as watchdogs and also offered their support to the investigation.

Issued by Marelie Greeff, Media Relations Officer, AfriForum, 20 July 2017