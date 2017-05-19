Movement says two members each received almost R200 000 as compensation for unlawful discrimination

Solidarity obtains huge amount on behalf of members after court order on affirmative action

18 May 2017

Trade union Solidarity today obtained a huge amount on behalf of two of its members in the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) after they had not been considered for positions due to the affirmative action policy of the DCS.

According to Anton van der Bijl, Head of Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices, Messrs Marren and Twala each received almost R200 000 as compensation for unlawful discrimination against them. “The huge amount in compensation is more than the norm and Solidarity is delighted to have been able to fight this case on behalf of its members,” Van der Bijl said.

According to Van der Bijl, neither Mr Marren nor Mr Twala was shortlisted for the positions in question despite the fact that they were suitable candidates for those positions. “In short, it came down to discrimination based on the members’ race and gender,” Van der Bijl explained.

