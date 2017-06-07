DA to wait for Labour Court outcome before interdicting Molefe's continued employment at the power utility

6 June 2017

The DA appeared in the North Gauteng High Court this morning to seek to have an agreement forged between ourselves, Mr Molefe, Eskom and the EFF made an order of court.

In terms of this agreement:

- Mr Molefe will not report for work to Eskom;

- Eskom will not expect him to be at work;

- The DA will indefinitely postpone its application to interdict Mr Molefe from taking up employment at Eskom, pending the outcome of the Labour court action initiated by Mr Molefe;

- The DA will seek to intervene in the Labour Court Matter; and

- Should Mr Molefe be successful in the Labour Court, the DA will set down our application to interdict Mr Molefe’s continued employment at Eskom.

We are not sure when the proceedings at Labour Court will begin but are preparing papers to apply to intervene as we are clearly an interested party.

Issued by James Selfe, Federal Executive Chairperson, 6 June 2017