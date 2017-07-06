FF Plus leader says judgment declares firearm licenses issued under the FCA and have expired will remain valid until ConCourt provides answers

5 July 2017

The FF Plus welcomes the ruling of the High Court in Pretoria, which is in favour of the South African Hunter’s and Game Conservation Association, that declared that firearm licenses that were issued under the Firearms Control Act (FCA) and that have expired or need to be renewed, will remain valid until the Constitutional Court can provide a definite answer, says dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

The court declared sections 24 and 28 of the FCA unconstitutional.

Dr. Groenewald says this means that the government can no longer confiscate firearms of owners whose firearm licenses have expired. He also says that the police must ensure that they withdraw all relevant complaints and close cases against firearm owners that were opened with the confiscation of their firearms.

“We, however, still request that firearm owners continue to renew their licences and certificates of competency even if the deadline has passed. The police can no longer refuse to do it.

“This court case was a breakthrough for all firearm owners and the FF Plus wants to thank the South African Hunter’s and Game Conservation Association for persevering with the matter to get it to this point,” says dr. Groenewald.

Issued by Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus Leader, 5 July 2017