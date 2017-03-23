Movement says irresponsible statements are putting a spoke in wheel of job creation as it jeopardises property rights, scaring off investors

Create jobs to promote human rights – Solidarity

22 March 2017

Trade union Solidarity today said that human rights are underpinned by jobs, and not by persistent race legislation or land reforms.

According to Dr Eugene Brink, political analyst at the Solidarity Research Institute, rights without dignity do not really constitute human rights and employment is one of the most important ways of giving dignity to people. “The Pew Research Institute’s 2016 study shows that South Africans’ main cause for concern can be laid at the door of unemployment and crime and therefore, it should be a priority to start creating jobs as a matter of urgency,” Brink said.

According to Brink, irresponsible statements from politicians and land policies are putting a spoke in the wheel of job creation as it is jeopardising property rights, thus scaring off investors. “With their persistent harping on land reform both the ANC and the EFF are creating a straw man which diverts the attention from the country’s real problems, namely poverty and unemployment,” Brink explained.

In addition, Brink says government’s current set of policies will not succeed to curb the unemployment rate that is above 27%. “The establishment of socialist policies and the creation of policy insecurity and racial legislation must cease, while the ruling party has to tackle corruption in its own ranks so that confidence in the economy can recover and the business sector can once more invest with confidence,” Brink said.

Brink points out that education plays a key role in this regard and for this reason, schools as a platform for jobs, must be remedied. “Unfortunately, we are faced with the reality that about 80% of the schools in South Africa are currently dysfunctional, directly contributing to the unemployment crisis,” Brink said.

When more people are working it also means that less people are dependent on government grants, which will result in them regaining their autonomy and dignity, and as such, it would have a positive effect on crime,” Brink explained.

Issued by Eugene Brink, Senior Researcher: Solidarity Research Institute, 22 March 2017