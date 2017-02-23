DA says Nhleko must account for increases and table a plan of action to deal with violent crime and murders in particular

Crime statistics: Murders on the increase

22 February 2017

Crime statistics released today show that, nationally, there have been 116 more murders between the first half of 2015/16 and 2016/17.

There have also been an alarming 14 113 more drug-related crimes, 1 053 more car jackings and 691 more stock theft cases.

The DA will call for Police Minister, Nathi Nhleko, to come to Parliament to account for these increases, to table a plan of action to deal with violent crime and murders in particular, which the portfolio committee can carefully monitor.

South Africans feel unsafe in their homes, on the street and in their places of work. War is being waged in our communities, costing thousands of lives each year and traumatising countless others. This should not be the case.

Very little progress has been made in effectively combatting crime and the promised interventions, such as specialised units, seem to have been sidelined.

It is apparent that the ANC are far more concerned with their own internal battles and politicking than they are with making South Africa safe.

It is high time that Police Minister Nhleko gets his priorities straight, takes control of his department and focuses on ensuring South Africans are kept safe, or he must do the honourable thing and resign.

The DA have long called for the reintroduction of specialised units to target specific crimes such as drug-related crime, rural safety and high-jacking.

South Africans can no longer wait. It is time for the Minster to step up or step off.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 22 February 2017