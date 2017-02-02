Fighters say lives of the late patients were essentially traded to further greed of politicians and illegal NGOs

EFF statement on the deaths of 96 mentally ill patients

1 February 2017

The EFF is immensely saddened by the now confirmed reports of passing of the 94 mentally ill patients who were transfered from Life Esidimeni to twenty-seven different NGO institutions. We send our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends during this difficult time. May all the affected families be comforted during this hard time.

It is of great concern that only one of the ninety-four patients died due to mental health related reasons. The confirmed ninety-three patients, whose number is still on the rise, died from negligence by the ANC Gauteng government and issues non-related to the condition they were initially admitted for. This occurrence was obtrusive because the Gauteng Department of Health failed to prioritise the patients' lives all in the name of saving costs while furthering corruption sentiments.

Life Esidimeni had been offering their services to the Gauteng government for forty years and this contract was then terminated by MEC Qedani Mahlangu. Furthermore, not only was the Life Esidimeni contract terminated for mediocrity by Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu; the transfered patients were taken to twenty-seven different NGO institutions that are operating illegally. This means these are not mere deaths, but a massacre of people in the hands of the government, worse in number than Marikana.

We therefore call for criminal charges to be instituted against the Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and all who are involved in government and concerned NGOs. We call on Makhura's government to all step down as this is direct consequence of their incompetence. Criminalizing Qedani Mahlangu alone, who served at the pleasure of the Premier is wrong. In full recognition of this massacre, Makhura must step down.

Not only is the termination of the Life Esidimeni contract suspicious, but the liaison of a government office with illegal institutions is gravely concerning. How can such an occurrence of so illegal proportions happen without the premier knowing? This demonstrates his very incompetence and mediocrity!

The lives of the late patients were essentially traded in to further the greed of politicians and illegal NGOs who would rather pretend to be saving money than to be saving lives of the people who solely depend on special care the government should be providing. We therefore also call for all the families of the lost ones to be fully compensated, despite the fact that no currency on earth can ever compensate for the loss of lives.

If Qedani Mahlangu's resignation is a sign that she genuinely regrets her actions, she must hand herself over to the nearest police station for murder and negligence. Otherwise, her resignation must be seen as avoiding the real responsibility of the massacre.

The entire Gauteng ANC must hang their heads in shame for this massacre; they must step down if they genuinely mean the fact that they as government take full responsibility.

Issued by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi, National Spokesperson, EFF, 1 February 2017