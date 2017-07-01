DA MP says it is grotesque that Family used funds intended for poor to pay for lavish weading

The DA will lay criminal charges against the Guptas for washing public funds through Dubai

I will lay charges against Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Ronica Ragavan and Kamal Vasram, in terms of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (No. 121 of 1998) and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (No. 12 of 2004), with the South African Police Service following revelations that public funds were used to pay for Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia’s wedding at Sun City in 2013.

Today it was revealed that a total of US$ 8 099 950 was transferred from “Estina”, a 4 400-hectare farm outside Vrede funded by the Free State government, and then washed through a complex web of Gupta front companies, including Gateway Limited, Global Corporation LLC and Accurate, using two banks -­ Standard Chartered and the State Bank of India -­ before being used inter alia to settle a US$ 3 333 400 account, through a South African registered Gupta company called Linkway Trading, for Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia’s wedding at Sun City in 2013.

We hope this matter will be properly investigated because the fact is that it is grotesque that President Jacob Zuma’s most important clients, the Guptas, used public funds, meant to assist the poor, to pay for Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia’s wedding at Sun City in 2013.

Statement issued by David Maynier MP, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, 30 June 2017