Party secures resounding victory in Nquthu

IFP proves its critics wrong again

25 May 2017

The Inkatha Freedom Party is jubilant after securing a resounding victory by winning 14 of the 17 wards in the Nquthu by-elections held yesterday.

“We were quietly confident of success in this by-election because we knew that the people of Nquthu have trust in the IFP and have seen through the maladministration and false promises of the previous administration. We thank the voters who have again shown confidence in a leadership that they can trust. We went to the electorate with the simple message of TRUST and they responded with confidence. We did not campaign using state resources and grand promises of service delivery. When our leadership campaigned in Nquthu, the people saw leaders they could trust. They saw leaders of integrity coming from a party with a track record of clean governance. Therefore, they gave the IFP a resounding victory with full control of Nquthu and the uMzinyathi District ”, said IFP National Chairman, Mr Blessed Gwala MPL.

“Even in the face of the ANC in KZN using state resources in its campaign and saying that the IFP is “smelling defeat”, “committing political suicide”, and “the mood of panic is rocking the IFP campaign boat”, we have prevailed and emerged triumphant. We have proven our critics wrong many times in the past. This electoral victory is a clear indication that the IFP brand is one that is trusted by the citizens of KZN and South Africa. This victory sends a clear message for the general elections in 2019. When President Zuma addressed the people of Nquthu he asked them not to vote for a party that will do nothing for them, the people listened and therefore they did not vote for the ANC. As the IFP we are committed to serving our people and providing them dignity and an improved way of life. We will restore good governance to the Nquthu Municipality free its citizens of corruption and poor service delivery,” concluded Mr Gwala.

Issued by Blessed Gwala, IFP National Chairperson, 25 May 2017