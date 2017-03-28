Union says it is also angered by apartheid tactics that are being used to threaten workers to try deprive them of their right to strike

NEHAWU statement on current strike in Crompton Life Hospital

27 March 2017

The National Education Health & Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) the majority and the biggest union in the private health sector is currently on strike at the Crompton Life Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

The union is representing more than 80% of the workers in the hospital that falls within the bargaining unit. The strike is as the result of the collapsed wage negotiations between the union and the employer. The arrogant employer is currently offering 6.2% which is below inflation while the union is now demanding 8.5% from 15% which was our initial demand.

The National Union is also angered by the apartheid tactics that are being used by the management to threaten workers and to try deprive them exercising their right to strike. The union led by its provincial leadership will intensify a more radical phase of the struggle in the hospital in demand of a living and the decent wages.

