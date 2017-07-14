Organisation says Deputy President opposed joint court application in ConCourt despite recent statements made

Cyril Ramaphosa contradicts himself

The civil rights organisation AfriForum today revealed that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa opposes AfriForum’s joint court application in the Constitutional Court.

This follows the application brought by AfriForum, the Quaker Peace Centre and the F.W. de Klerk Foundation in the Constitutional Court on 8 June this year to order Ramaphosa to establish a Commission of Inquiry into the allegations of state capture.

The application was brought against Ramaphosa, President Jacob Zuma and the South African Government. All three respondents opposed the application.

“Ramaphosa’s recent statements in the media that he would approve the appointment of a commission are inconsistent with his opposition of AfriForum’s application. In fact, the application would empower him to establish such a commission,” says Monique Taute, Head of AfriForum’s Anti-corruption Unit.

AfriForum will continue with the legal process and is of the opinion that Ramaphosa would not have opposed the application if he was serious about a commission of inquiry.

AfriForum encourages the public to support this case. SMS your name and “Korrupsie” to 45352 (R1).

Issued by Natasha Venter, Media Relations Officer, AfriForum, 13 July 2017