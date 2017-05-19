Party recognises resident’s frustration at the ANC’s continued failure to deliver basic services, but urges people to refrain from resorting to violence

DA calls for calm and stability in North West

18 May 2017

The DA calls on all communities in the North West to exercise restraint and remain calm amidst the ongoing protests in the province. The violence and unrest have only served to create unnecessary divisions among members of the community.

While the DA recognises the resident’s frustration at the ANC’s continued failure to deliver basic services, we urge them to refrain from resorting to violence as a means of having their voices heard. Violence will only worsen the situation and negatively affect their legitimate conecerns.

The DA supports the right of every citizen to protest but it should only be exercised in a peaceful and lawful manner.

We empathise with the rural communities on the service delivery challenges they face on a daily basis but these can never be addressed through violence.

The destruction of businesses and homes is unacceptable. In the current fragile economic state, it will be difficult to repair and replace the public infrastructure damaged by the protests.

The DA calls for communities to unite and stand together in these uncertain times. Opt to work together at finding a solution to the service delivery problems being faced, than to wreak havoc and destroy the towns and villages called home.

The DA will continue to work for the people, along with the people, of the North West. Our vision for a free and fair society can be attained.

Issued by Jacqueline Theologo, DA Whip North West Legislature, 18 May 2017