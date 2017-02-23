Party says root of problem lies in ANC govt's inability to bring about economic growth

DA condemns xenophobic violence in Gauteng

22 February 2017

The DA condemns, in the strongest terms, the recent xenophobic violence in Gauteng.

A surge in attacks on foreign-owned businesses and homes, the formation of a xenophobic political party and an anti-foreigner march scheduled on Friday is deeply concerning.

We strongly condemn violent and xenophobic calls by some community leaders to persecute foreign nationals and call for calm and level-headedness.

The root of this problem lies in the ANC government’s inability to bring about economic growth, job creation and to decrease the inequality that plagues our nation.

The government’s inability to address these issues as well as provide our young people with quality basic education and the skills they need have left an entire generation without hope of ever finding employment.

The DA is committed to building a united nation built on the principles of Freedom, Fairness, and Opportunity for all.

We stand opposed to all forms of bigotry, including racism, homophobia, sexism, xenophobia and any other forms of discrimination.

As the DA, we are building a country that is unified because we believe we are better together than apart.

These were the values that Mandela stood for.

Issued by Refiloe Nt’sekhe, DA National Spokesperson, 22 February 2017