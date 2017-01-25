Party says water leakages at water storage facility responsible for sinkhole on highway

DA demands feedback from DG following part of N12 being closed

The Democratic Alliance in the North West has once again written an urgent letter to the Director-General of Water and Sanitation, Dan Mashitisho, demanding that he provide feedback on the ongoing water problems and associated dangers at the water storage facility in Stilfontein, which is located along Jan van Riebeeck Road.

The emergence of a sinkhole has meant that part of the N12 had to be closed, affecting the flow of traffic. Unrepaired water leakages at the water storage facility were responsible for the sinkhole due to water loosening the dolomite rock. This has compromised the structural strength of surrounding infrastructure, posing a huge safety risk to residents and their property.

In some cases, infrastructure has been so severely damaged that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale, not unlikely in this region, could cause extreme damage and loss of life. The severity of the problem was confirmed by the Matlosana Municipality itself which stated that the dam, water tower and building all lean over in three different directions.

The Municipality’s assertion that ”The tower, reservoir and the station will be demolished as soon as council avail the funds.” is now no longer acceptable. Peoples’ lives are at risk.

The flow of traffic on the N12, close to the water storage facility, is severely affected – leading to bottlenecks in peak periods.

It does not help that the telemetric system has also not been fully functional, with repair costs estimated to be R13 million. This could lead to water shortages or even worse, water wastage, as there is no control of water usage, pumping and storage. This can have dire consequences on the quality of water released by the facility.

The facility is not secure as it can easily be breached by criminals. The water storage facility is located 100m away from a local primary school, poses an urgent danger to children.

We will make submissions to the Department of Water and Sanitation to urgently engage with the Matlosana Municipality to find solutions to this impending danger.

Should there be loss of life or property due to lethargic response on this matter, the DA will hold the DG of Water and Sanitation, the Mayor and the Municipal Manager personally liable.

Issued by Leon Basson, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, 24 January 2017