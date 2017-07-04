Party says charges include racketeering, money laundering and submitting false or untrue tax returns

DA has laid criminal charges against the Guptas for allegedly using public funds to pay for a family wedding at Sun City in 2013

3 July 2017

This morning, I laid criminal charges against Mosebenzi Zwane, Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Ronica Ragavan and Kamal Vasram with the South African Police Service.

The charges include:

- racketeering, money laundering, assisting another to benefit from the proceeds of unlawful activities, and acquiring, possessing or using the proceeds of unlawful activities in terms of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (No. 121 of 1998); and

- submitting false, or untrue, tax returns in terms of the Tax Administration Act (No. 28 of 2011).

This follows revelations that public funds, meant to assist the poor, were allegedly washed through a complex web of front companies, and used to pay for Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia’s wedding at Sun City in 2013.

I have also written to the South African Revenue Service requesting an investigation into tax evasion relating to allegations that wedding expenses were irregularly deducted as business expenses by Linkway Trading (Pty) Ltd, which is a South African based company controlled by the Guptas, consequently evading paying tax on an amount of about R30 million in 2014.

The fact that public funds, meant to assist the poor, were allegedly used to pay for President Jacob Zuma’s number one clients', the Guptas’, family wedding is grotesque and must be investigated without fear or favour by the South African Police Service.

Issued by David Maynier, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, 3 July 2017