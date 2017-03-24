Party says municipal councillor is expected to appear in court tomorrow

DA must immediately protect child victim

The ANC Western Cape says the DA must immediately act to protect an under aged girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a DA public representative.

A DA municipal councillor - a senior member of society - is arrested and expected to appear tomorrow in the Clanwilliam magistrate’s court. He is still in police custody (CAS no. 120/3/2017).

The ANC Western Cape gender, youth and people living with disability spokesperson (Rev.) Dorothea Gopie says: “The little 13-year-old girl’s rights and future must be protected. The ANC calls on the court not to grant bail in this case in order to prevent intimidation or undue influence to be exerted and also to protect the suspect from possible abuse or attack as the community is upset about this matter.

“The ANC calls on all to be calm and exercise restraint. Allow the justice system to take its course. The matter will be handled by SAPS and the courts for now. The ANC also calls on a speedy investigation and prosecution where needed.”

Issued by Cobus Grobler on behalf of ANC WC, 23 March 2017