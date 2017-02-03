Party says president's application a delaying tactic to buy himself time while he plots his next move to protect himself

DA notes Public Protector’s intention to oppose Zuma’s review application

2 February 2017

The Democratic Alliance notes Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s, announcement today that she has filed for an intention to oppose President Jacob Zuma’s application to review the State of Capture Report, in order to set aside the Report’s remedial action, in particular the order to establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the matter – calling it “unconstitutional”.

President Zuma’s review application must be seen for what is – a delaying tactic to buy himself time while he plots his next insidious move to protect himself, his friends, the Guptas, and an intricate criminal syndicate. President Zuma’s scandals and disregard for the Constitution compromise his ability to carry out his duty of building a thriving economy for the 9 million jobless South Africans, who suffer under the corrupt brand of governance of President Zuma and the ANC.

Furthermore, in the pursuit of accountability and justice, late last year, the DA filed papers in the Constitutional Court to seek a declaratory order that President Zuma has violated his constitutional obligations in not giving effect to the remedial action set out in Public Protector’s State Capture report by establishing a Commission of Inquiry by 02 December 2016.

The Democratic Alliance has also noted that the Public Protector is “seriously considering” taking legal action against the Party over the accusation of being called a spy. Should her legal action proceed, Advocate Mkhwebane must fund this litigation personally, not with the people’s money, as these accusations were made prior to her appointment.

The fight for accountability and justice is vital in upholding and protecting South Africa’s constitutional democracy, a democracy placed under constant threat by those in power.

Issued by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 2 February 2017