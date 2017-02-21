POLITICS

DA propose a Comprehensive Spending Review – David Maynier

David Maynier |
20 February 2017
Party says expenditure must be reprioritized to fund programmes that provide opportunities for 'lost generation'

Budget 2017: DA propose a Comprehensive Spending Review

20 February 2017

Today, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, David Maynier MP, and DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, Alf Lees MP, delivered their preview of the Main Budget 2017.

The DA proposed implementing a Comprehensive Spending Review which would require National Treasury, working together with national departments, provinces, municipalities and state-owned entities, to review the composition of spending, the efficiency of spending, and future spending priorities with a view to reprioritizing expenditure over the medium term between 2017/18 and 2019/20.

We have to reprioritize expenditure to fund programmes to provide opportunities for the “lost generation”, which includes millions of young people who do not have jobs, or have given up looking for jobs, in South Africa.

A full copy of the Main Budget 2017 preview can be found here.

Issued by David Maynier, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, 20 February 2017 

 

