DASO retains all four of the seats won last year

DA re-elected to SRC Presidency at Lephalale TVET College

16 February 2017

The DA in Limpopo is delighted with the Democratic Alliance Students Organization (DASO)'s victory at the Lephalale TVET institution during yesterday's SRC elections, retaining the Presidency for the second consecutive year.

The DA retained all four of the seats we won last year, including the President, Treasurer, Academic Officer and Disciplinary Officer and we heartily congratulate our committed activists.

DASO's success in Lephalale adds to the DA's momentous growth in the area. In the last municipal elections in 2016, the DA won two wards in the area that were previously held by the ANC.

This consistent growth is a testament that more and more young people are identifying with the DA's offer to voters, and are backing our Rescue Mission for the Lost Generation; those left behind by Jacob Zuma’s ANC.

We wish the new SRC leadership well and stand with them to lead the College from strength to strength.

Issued by Solly Malatsi, DA Provincial Spokesperson, 16 February 2017