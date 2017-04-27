Party says Police Minister must stop using blanket xenophobia as justification for crime on the streets

DA refers Mbalula’s xenophobic comments to SAHRC

26 April 2017

The DA is concerned about yesterday’s xenophobic comments made by Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula. His comment that the suspects arrested in, amongst others, the Hyde Park jewellery heist, are Zimbabweans, as part of blanket xenophobic utterances about Zimbabweans made yesterday, ascribes criminal intent in a sweeping manner to a whole nationality.

As such, we will urgently refer the matter to theSouth Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for investigation.

Mbalula said:

“Yes, they’re from Zimbabwe. Zimbabweans. There are people who come from Zimbabwe, cross the line here, they run away from military, in Zimbabwe. And they come and promote criminality here in South Africa,” and

“There are Zimbabwean ex-soldiers in this country, robbing banks, promoting criminality,” and;

“They enter the country illegally, and then they … they just come here and not promote goodwill.”

He tried to cover his tracks by saying: “And don’t confuse that to xenophobia. It’s not xenophobia. Zimbabweans are working for us, in this country. Very good Zimbabweans. They are working in our kitchen, they are everything and so on – highly educated people,” but that “there is a group of these criminals who come from the army and they come here in this country. They rob, they terrorize, they kill. That is what they do.”

We support the Zimbabwean High Commissioner’s condemnation of Mbalula’s xenophobic comments in the strongest terms. We believe that the comments promote hatred based on the grounds of origin, ethnicity and nationality, and infringe on the dignity of Zimbabwean citizens living and working in South Africa.

Mbalula must stop using blanket xenophobia as a justification for crime on the streets.

Mbalula must instead focus on securing our borders.

Mbalula needs to work with the security cluster to boost border security so that South Africa can properly regulate immigration.

He must not blame one nation for crime when it is in his power to properly regulate who comes into South Africa and who doesn’t.

The DA believes that it is the responsibility of every South African to speak out against all forms of xenophobia.

The ANC government has long forgotten its vision for a united Africa. Yesterday’s xenophobic comments by Mbalula is a consequence of bad leadership.

The DA will not accept the Minister of Police making grossly irresponsible remarks that are a dangerous threat to people’s safety and security, while simultaneously failing to secure our borders so that we can have managed immigration that serves the needs of South Africa’s economy.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Leader, 26 April 2017