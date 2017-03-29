Party continues to encourage motorists to not purchase an e-tag, says judgement does not set precedent against motorists who refuse to pay

DA remains committed to the fight against e-Tolls

28 March 2017

The Democratic Alliance has noted the default judgement awarded in favour of the South African Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) and continues to encourage motorists to not be pressurised by SANRAL to purchase an e-tag.

Despite claims by SANRAL, this judgement does not set a precedent against motorists who have refused to pay e-Toll fees.

The current judgement was made against a company in liquidation which had chosen not to defend itself in court.

If a case were brought before the courts, where a defendant sought legal counsel, it is probable that a court would not rule in favour of SANRAL.

The DA encourages motorists to join the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), who have offered legal assistance to motorists who may be issued summons by SANRAL.

The DA continues to reject the taxation of the provinces freeways which has had a negative impact on the provincial economy.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Provincial Leader, 28 March 2017