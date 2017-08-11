Party believes Zuma's presidency is no longer supported by the majority of South Africans and thus citizens need to vote

DA submits motion to dissolve Parliament

10 August 2017

I have today submitted a motion calling for the National Assembly to be dissolved. This provision is provided for in Section 50(1) of the Constitution.

It was clear to the Nation on Tuesday that the ANC is willing to do anything to protect President Jacob Zuma, and to keep him in power.

The DA believes that his presidency is no longer supported by the majority of South Africans and thus, with the ANC having failed to remove him on Tuesday, South Africans need to be given the opportunity to make their voices heard at the polls.

That is why Parliament must now be dissolved. This will ensure that South Africa does not have to withstand the devastating effects of Jacob Zuma’s presidency for another two years.

The DA will now push to have our motion moved above the line and debated as soon as possible.

Such a motion requires a majority of the members of the National Assembly to support it in order to pass. It thus provides the ANC with another opportunity to do the right thing. Going to an early election is now the best way to respect the will of the people.

South Africa deserves better than Jacob Zuma and South Africa deserves better than an ANC-led government.

Issued by John Steenhuisen, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance, 10 August 2017