DA submits multiple PAIA applications for Supra’s hidden reports

4 April 2017

The DA in the North West Province today submitted a number of applications in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to gain access to at least fifteen forensic reports into fraud, corruption and maladministration North West Provincial Government, being hidden by Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

These are forensic audit reports which should be released, as they have been paid for with public money, they investigate public officials and make findings regarding wrongdoing which must be implemented and not swept under the carpet.

The DA will no longer beg for this public information from a government that ignores transparency, accountability and has no intentions to act in the best interest of our communities.

What we do know in the public domain is that the Auditor-General reports show that millions upon millions are wasted every year in the North West, with no consequence management. Forensic Audits are then commissioned but their findings never see the light of day as Supra’s government hides them to protect ANC cadres.

The content of these forensic reports should be made public and those responsible for corruption and fraud should be prosecuted.

It is unacceptable that communities suffer without essential services, jobs, proper housing and poor education and health services – while the Premier and his executive clearly try to protect the culprits by holding back essential reports that were investigated and compiled with taxpayers’ money.

The DA has fought long and hard to expose the following forensic reports, which we now demand through the PAIA be released:

- Education and Sport: Mochabapula was appointed in 2011 to investigate maladministration in Human Resource Management and Legal Services division. The report is hidden away.

- Department of Health: Gobodo Chartered accountants appointed in 2011 to investigate the New Health Office park. The report has not been released.

- Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development: Mukulaha Legal and Governance was appointed in 2013 to investigate Rhinos and Elephants illegal permits and hunts. The findings are secret.

- Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs: Nexus forensics appointed in October 2014 to conduct investigations at the Mmabana Arts and Culture. The report is hidden.

- Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development: Morar Inc. was appointed in October 2014 to investigate the North West Development Corporation (NWDC). This crucial report is secret.

- Office of the Premier: Nexus Forensics appointed in October 2014 to investigate fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Included in this report is a criminal case registered with SAPS. No one has ever seen the report.

- Tourism: Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo appointed in October 2014 to conduct investigations at North West Parks and Tourism. The outcomes remain in hiding.

- Local Government and Human Settlements (inclusive of municipalities within its jurisdiction): Price Waterhouse Coopers Inc. was appointed in October 2014 to perform investigations at Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality and Ditsobotla Local Municipality. These remain tucked away.

- Local Government and Human Settlements (inclusive of municipalities within its jurisdiction): Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions was appointed in October 2014 to perform investigations at Matlosana Local Municipality.

- Department of Health: Gobodo Forensic and Investigative Accounting was appointed in February 2015 to perform an investigation into the procurement of the new office building.

- Local Government and Human Settlements (inclusive of municipalities within its jurisdiction): Open Water advanced Risk Solutions was appointed in February 2016 to perform an investigation at Naledi Local Municipality.

- Education and Sport: Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo was appointed to investigate the selling of posts to foreign nationals in the Department.

- Education and Sport: Price Waterhouse Coopers was appointed to investigate financial corruption in Megafarm schools.

- Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development: The office of the Public Protector compiled a report on appointment of Morake Attorneys to initiate disciplinary processes against Department Managers.

- Department of Health: Sizwe Ntsaluba was appointed for investigation of medical equipment for Moses Kotane and Joe Morolong; further extended to cover procurement of a warehouse system for central medical stores.

This extensive list of very expensive forensic reports demands immediate response from Supra’s government. It is an outrage that they have remained hidden by Supra’s government.

We expect that each of our PAIA applications will be fully complied with.

Should Supra block these lawful PAIA requests, the DA will proceed to exercise our rights further.

