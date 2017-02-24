Party contends that Acting National Police Commissioner intentionally misled committee

DA to lay charges against Phahlane for lying to the Portfolio Committee

23 February 2017

The DA will lay charges against the Acting National Police Commissioner, Kgomotso Phahlane, with the Independent Police Directorate (IPID), for lying to the Portfolio Committee on Police about when he became aware of the investigations into him by IPID.

The DA contends that Phahlane intentionally misled the Portfolio Committee on Police. This is an offence in terms of section 7(a) read with section 13 of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Act, Act 4 of 2004. Intentionally misleading a Committee of Parliament also amounts to fraud.

When appearing before the Portfolio Committee on 2 February and again on 22 February this year, Phahlane is on record as having stated that he only became aware of the IPID investigations into him when he was called for a warning statement in November last year.

Yet, a letter to Phahlane, date stamped by SAPS and signed by him on 29 May 2016, from then Acting Executive Director of IPID, Israel Kgamanyane, proves that Phahlane knew about IPID’s investigation 6 months before he claims to have become aware.

The DA will also request that the portfolio committee chairperson, Francois Beukman, invite both Phahlane and McBride to appear before it, and to issue a summons to McBride in terms of section 56(a) of the Constitution and section 14(2) of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Act to produce the original documentation in his possession, in order for the committee to be afforded the opportunity to properly scrutinise and discuss the matter.

The leadership of the police services must be beyond reproach and the DA will not rest until Phahlane, if found guilty, is held accountable to the full extent of the law.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 23 February 2017