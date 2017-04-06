Party says ANC is not interested in protest rights of concerned citizens but seem only interested in protecting Zuma

DA to lay charges over ANC threats of violence

5 April 2017

On Friday, 07 April 2017, the Democratic Alliance (DA) will lead a march to Mary Fitzgerald Square in downtown Johannesburg, to protest against Jacob Zuma’s refusal to resign and the continued damage he is doing to South Africa. Our march will call on ANC members who hate what they see happening to their party, and to the country, to support the motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma, to be debated in Parliament. If the ANC believes it is capable of repair, then this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

This is a time of unprecedented national crisis, and we call on all concerned South Africans, of whatever political persuasion, to join a protest on Friday, either in Johannesburg or in other cities and provinces across the country. We invite civil society, business, organised labour, religious groups and members of the public to join us as we march in peace. This is a time for the country to come together and transcend party politics in order to prevent further damage and to stop state capture.

The ANC, however, is not interested in the protest rights of concerned South Africans. They seem only interested in protecting Jacob Zuma. Last night the ANC held a pro-Zuma rally in Germiston at which various threats of violence were made against the DA. In particular, one speaker said that the ANC would be “waiting for Mmusi with sjamboks and all other weapons”. Threats of violence, incitement to violence and political intolerance are unacceptable in a multi-party constitutional democracy, and the DA will not accept this kind of language without challenge. Today the Democratic Alliance will lay criminal charges against the ANC and the individual speakers who issued these threats, and we expect the SAPS to review the footage and refer the charges for prosecution without delay.

We are not intimidated by this kind of war talk. South Africa is no longer intimidated by the ANC. There is a movement for change growing organically in the country, answering the call issued by Pravin Gordhan for mass mobilisation to remove Jacob Zuma.

We will march in Johannesburg and around the country peacefully, without any violence or looting. We will welcome all those who wish to join us, and we will not intimidate any South African who is unable to join us. We will do everything we can to ensure that the right to peaceful protest is upheld, and that our march is secure. We trust that the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies will support and protect this right too.

Our offices have been inundated with calls from the public wishing to join a protest. Below are the details of all of the protest events the DA will be hosting around South Africa. These details will also be available on our website, and members of the public and all concerned South Africans are invited to join:

Gauteng: Meet at Westgate Transport Hub, Anderson Street, Johannesburg - 10:00

KwaZulu Natal: Circus Site, Corner of Argyle and the M4, Durban - 09:00

Western Cape: Cape Town City Hall - 11:30

Free State: Hoffman Square, Mangaung, 11h30 or Welkom Municipal Offices - 10:00

North West: Matlosana Stadium - 10:00

Northern Cape: Perseverance College, Kimberley - 09:30

Mpumalanga: Nelspruit Primary School - 11:00

Issued by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 5 April 2017